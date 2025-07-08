कंपनी निर्देशिका
Four Seasons Hotel
Four Seasons Hotel वेतन

Four Seasons Hotel का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर कस्टमर सर्विस के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $40,300 से उच्च स्तर पर एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट के लिए $104,520 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Four Seasons Hotel. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/4/2025

$160K

अकाउंटेंट
Median $63K
एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट
$105K
कस्टमर सर्विस
$40.3K

डेटा साइंस मैनेजर
$85.5K
मार्केटिंग
$74.6K
प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर
$43K
सामान्य प्रश्न

Four Seasons Hotel में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $104,520 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Four Seasons Hotel में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $68,813 है।

