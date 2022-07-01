कंपनी निर्देशिका
Foresight Sports
Foresight Sports वेतन

Foresight Sports का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $105,525 से उच्च स्तर पर प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर के लिए $132,600 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Foresight Sports. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/13/2025

$160K

हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर
$118K
प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर
$133K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$106K

सामान्य प्रश्न

Foresight Sports में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $132,600 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Foresight Sports में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $117,585 है।

