Florida Blue वेतन

Florida Blue का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $66,500 से उच्च स्तर पर Cybersecurity Analyst के लिए $151,900 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Florida Blue. अंतिम अपडेट: 10/18/2025

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $115K

बैकएंड सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट
Median $66.5K
एक्चुअरी
$121K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
62 25
डेटा एनालिस्ट
$106K
डेटा साइंटिस्ट
$111K
Information Technologist (IT)
$67.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$152K
सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट
$131K
आपका पद दिखाई नहीं दे रहा?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पेज या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पेज अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


सामान्य प्रश्न

Florida Blue में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $151,900 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Florida Blue में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $112,775 है।

