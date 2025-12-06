कंपनी निर्देशिका
Fiverr
Fiverr प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर वेतन

Fiverr में औसत प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर कुल मुआवजा in Pakistan प्रति year PKR 233K से PKR 332K तक है। Fiverr के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/6/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$940 - $1.1K
Pakistan
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$830$940$1.1K$1.2K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Fiverr?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Fiverr in Pakistan में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज PKR 331,883 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Fiverr में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर भूमिका in Pakistan के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा PKR 233,443 है।

अन्य संसाधन

