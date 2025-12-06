Fiverr डेटा एनालिस्ट वेतन

कंपनी निर्देशिका
Fiverr में औसत डेटा एनालिस्ट कुल मुआवजा in Israel प्रति year ₪211K से ₪307K तक है। Fiverr के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/6/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$72K - $82K
Israel
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$62.7K$72K$82K$91.3K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

सामान्य प्रश्न

Fiverr in Israel में डेटा एनालिस्ट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज ₪307,256 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Fiverr में डेटा एनालिस्ट भूमिका in Israel के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा ₪210,913 है।

