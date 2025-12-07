कंपनी निर्देशिका
Firefly Aerospace
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
Firefly Aerospace रिक्रूटर वेतन

Firefly Aerospace में औसत रिक्रूटर कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $95.5K से $133K तक है। Firefly Aerospace के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/7/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$102K - $120K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$95.5K$102K$120K$133K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Firefly Aerospace?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Firefly Aerospace in United States में रिक्रूटर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $132,985 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Firefly Aerospace में रिक्रूटर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $95,477 है।

