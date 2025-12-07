कंपनी निर्देशिका
Firefly Aerospace
Firefly Aerospace प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर वेतन

Firefly Aerospace में औसत प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $77.3K से $108K तक है। Firefly Aerospace के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/7/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$82.8K - $97.5K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$77.3K$82.8K$97.5K$108K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Firefly Aerospace?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Firefly Aerospace in United States में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $107,640 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Firefly Aerospace में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $77,280 है।

अन्य संसाधन

