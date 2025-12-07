कंपनी निर्देशिका
Firefly Aerospace
Firefly Aerospace मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर वेतन

Firefly Aerospace में मध्यक मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर मुआवजा in United States पैकेज प्रति year कुल $109K है। Firefly Aerospace के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/7/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
Firefly Aerospace
Mechanical Engineer
Austin
प्रति वर्ष कुल
$109K
स्तर
hidden
मूल वेतन
$109K
Stock (/yr)
$0
बोनस
$0
कंपनी में वर्ष
2-4 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
2-4 वर्ष
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Firefly Aerospace?
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
सामान्य प्रश्न

Firefly Aerospace in United States में मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $155,200 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Firefly Aerospace में मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $109,000 है।

