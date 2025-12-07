कंपनी निर्देशिका
Firefly Aerospace
Firefly Aerospace एयरोस्पेस इंजीनियर वेतन

Firefly Aerospace में औसत एयरोस्पेस इंजीनियर कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $80.8K से $110K तक है। Firefly Aerospace के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/7/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$86.5K - $105K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$80.8K$86.5K$105K$110K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Firefly Aerospace?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Firefly Aerospace in United States में एयरोस्पेस इंजीनियर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $110,200 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Firefly Aerospace में एयरोस्पेस इंजीनियर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $80,750 है।

अन्य संसाधन

