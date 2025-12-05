कंपनी निर्देशिका
Fidelity National Financial
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
Fidelity National Financial प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर वेतन

Fidelity National Financial में औसत प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर कुल मुआवजा in India प्रति year ₹2.2M से ₹3.02M तक है। Fidelity National Financial के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/5/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$27.2K - $32.2K
India
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$25.1K$27.2K$32.2K$34.3K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Fidelity National Financial?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Fidelity National Financial in India में प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज ₹3,017,086 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Fidelity National Financial में प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर भूमिका in India के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा ₹2,203,784 है।

अन्य संसाधन

