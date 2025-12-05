कंपनी निर्देशिका
Fidel API
Fidel API ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेस वेतन

Fidel API में औसत ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेस कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $113K से $161K तक है। Fidel API के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/5/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$129K - $153K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$113K$129K$153K$161K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Fidel API?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Fidel API in United States में ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेस के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $161,000 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Fidel API में ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेस भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $113,400 है।

अन्य संसाधन

