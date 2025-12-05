कंपनी निर्देशिका
Fictiv
Fictiv प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर वेतन

Fictiv में मध्यक प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर मुआवजा in United States पैकेज प्रति year कुल $136K है। Fictiv के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/5/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
Fictiv
Product Designer
San Francisco, CA
प्रति वर्ष कुल
$136K
स्तर
Mid
मूल वेतन
$132K
Stock (/yr)
$4K
बोनस
$0
कंपनी में वर्ष
0 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
3 वर्ष
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Fictiv?
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
योगदान दें

सामान्य प्रश्न

Fictiv in United States में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $153,000 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Fictiv में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $132,000 है।

अन्य संसाधन

