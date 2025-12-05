कंपनी निर्देशिका
Federal Reserve Bank of Boston
Federal Reserve Bank of Boston डेटा साइंटिस्ट वेतन

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston में औसत डेटा साइंटिस्ट कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $188K से $258K तक है। Federal Reserve Bank of Boston के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/5/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$204K - $242K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$188K$204K$242K$258K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Federal Reserve Bank of Boston?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston in United States में डेटा साइंटिस्ट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $257,600 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Federal Reserve Bank of Boston में डेटा साइंटिस्ट भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $188,160 है।

अन्य संसाधन

