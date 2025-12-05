कंपनी निर्देशिका
FDS Amplicare
FDS Amplicare डेटा साइंटिस्ट वेतन

FDS Amplicare में औसत डेटा साइंटिस्ट कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $85K से $119K तक है। FDS Amplicare के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/5/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$92K - $107K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$85K$92K$107K$119K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं FDS Amplicare?

सामान्य प्रश्न

FDS Amplicare in United States में डेटा साइंटिस्ट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $119,000 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
FDS Amplicare में डेटा साइंटिस्ट भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $85,000 है।

