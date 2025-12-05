कंपनी निर्देशिका
Fathom Video
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
Fathom Video सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

Fathom Video में औसत सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $128K से $179K तक है। Fathom Video के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/5/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$138K - $161K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$128K$138K$161K$179K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Fathom Video?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Fathom Video in United States में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $178,500 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Fathom Video में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $127,500 है।

