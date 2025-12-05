कंपनी निर्देशिका
Fast Retailing
Fast Retailing सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

Fast Retailing में मध्यक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर मुआवजा in Japan पैकेज प्रति year कुल ¥6.87M है। Fast Retailing के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/5/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
Fast Retailing
Software Engineer
Tokyo, TY, Japan
प्रति वर्ष कुल
$46K
स्तर
S2
मूल वेतन
$46K
Stock (/yr)
$0
बोनस
$0
कंपनी में वर्ष
1 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
3 वर्ष
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Fast Retailing?
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
सामान्य प्रश्न

Fast Retailing in Japan में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज ¥11,301,997 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Fast Retailing में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर भूमिका in Japan के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा ¥6,821,513 है।

अन्य संसाधन

