Fast Retailing इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आई टी) वेतन

Fast Retailing में औसत इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आई टी) कुल मुआवजा प्रति year NT$1.09M से NT$1.58M तक है। Fast Retailing के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/5/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$40.5K - $47K
Taiwan
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$35.7K$40.5K$47K$51.8K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Fast Retailing?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Fast Retailing में इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आई टी) के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज NT$1,584,894 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Fast Retailing में इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आई टी) भूमिका के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा NT$1,092,112 है।

अन्य संसाधन

