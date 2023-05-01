कंपनी निर्देशिका
ExaGrid
यहां काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
शीर्ष अंतर्दृष्टि
  • ExaGrid के बारे में कुछ अनूठा योगदान करें जो दूसरों के लिए सहायक हो सकता है (जैसे साक्षात्कार टिप्स, टीम चुनना, अनूठी संस्कृति, आदि)।
    • के बारे में

    ExaGrid offers Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. Their Landing Zone provides fast backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries, while the retention repository offers low-cost long-term retention. Their scale-out architecture eliminates expensive upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid also offers a two-tiered backup storage approach with delayed deletes and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

    http://www.exagrid.com
    वेबसाइट
    2002
    स्थापना वर्ष
    126
    कर्मचारियों की संख्या
    $1M-$10M
    अनुमानित राजस्व
    मुख्यालय

    अपने इनबॉक्स में सत्यापित वेतन प्राप्त करें

    सत्यापित की सदस्यता लें ऑफर.आपको ईमेल द्वारा मुआवजा विवरण का विभाजन मिलेगा। और जानें

    यह साइट reCAPTCHA और Google द्वारा संरक्षित है गोपनीयता नीति और सेवा की शर्तें लागू होती हैं।

    विशेष नौकरियां

      ExaGrid के लिए कोई विशेष नौकरी नहीं मिली

    संबंधित कंपनियां

    • Databricks
    • SoFi
    • LinkedIn
    • Coinbase
    • Netflix
    • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

    अन्य संसाधन