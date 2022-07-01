कंपनी निर्देशिका
Epoch Capital
मुख्य अंतर्दृष्टि
    • के बारे में

    Epoch is one of Australia’s leading international proprietary trading firms with its headquarters based in Sydney and offices in London, Dubai and New York. We have distinguished ourselves from our peers in the industry by maintaining world-class technology in an innovative and collaborative team culture. Epoch’s culture of teamwork fosters an environment where new ideas are constantly shared, developed and implemented. Our team comprises a wide variety of talented professionals including traders, technology specialists, financial engineers and algorithmic developers.

    https://epoch.capital
    वेबसाइट
    2007
    स्थापना वर्ष
    150
    कर्मचारियों की संख्या
    $10M-$50M
    अनुमानित राजस्व
    मुख्यालय

