Emtrain
मुख्य अंतर्दृष्टि
    के बारे में

    At Emtrain our mission is to create healthier organizations by developing peoples’ skills and strengthen the social fabric of the workforce. We believe ethics, respect, and inclusion are core competencies and essential to healthy workplace culture. Emtrain’s workplace culture platform, a new type of online training that embeds dialogue-based research tools and diagnostic approach enables leadership, and employees to identify issues, find common ground and change behaviors to build stronger teams.

    http://www.emtrain.com
    वेबसाइट
    2000
    स्थापना वर्ष
    150
    कर्मचारियों की संख्या
    $10M-$50M
    अनुमानित राजस्व
    मुख्यालय

