कंपनी निर्देशिका
DrivenIQ
यहां काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
शीर्ष अंतर्दृष्टि
  • DrivenIQ के बारे में कुछ अनूठा योगदान करें जो दूसरों के लिए सहायक हो सकता है (जैसे साक्षात्कार टिप्स, टीम चुनना, अनूठी संस्कृति, आदि)।
    • के बारे में

    DrivenIQ is a company that offers a 360 Audience Management Platform using their proprietary Identity Graph & SaaS Data Platform VisitIQ, which captures and curates 1P audiences visiting a business site. Their technology solves ID resolution against their owned consumer database over 14 Billion multi opted-in consumer cookie-less addressable ID Graph with over 500 demographic, behavior, and lifestyle characteristics. Their Omni-Data people-based audience solution helps businesses focus on "InReach" and building owned and customizable 1P highly targeted audiences that can be activated across all digital and offline pathways. They offer precise 1:1 omni-data 1P audience integration personalized addressable email, direct mail, display, and OTT/CTV deliverables to consumers' devices.

    drivenIQ.com
    वेबसाइट
    2019
    स्थापना वर्ष
    126
    कर्मचारियों की संख्या
    $10M-$50M
    अनुमानित राजस्व
    मुख्यालय

    अपने इनबॉक्स में सत्यापित वेतन प्राप्त करें

    सत्यापित की सदस्यता लें ऑफर.आपको ईमेल द्वारा मुआवजा विवरण का विभाजन मिलेगा। और जानें

    यह साइट reCAPTCHA और Google द्वारा संरक्षित है गोपनीयता नीति और सेवा की शर्तें लागू होती हैं।

    विशेष नौकरियां

      DrivenIQ के लिए कोई विशेष नौकरी नहीं मिली

    संबंधित कंपनियां

    • DoorDash
    • Stripe
    • Airbnb
    • Lyft
    • SoFi
    • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

    अन्य संसाधन