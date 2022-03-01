कंपनी निर्देशिका
Dow वेतन

Dow का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक उत्पाद डिजाइनर के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $34,354 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक वित्तीय विश्लेषक के लिए $417,900 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Dow. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/18/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $103K

अनुसंधान वैज्ञानिक

मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर
Median $125K

विनिर्माण इंजीनियर

रासायनिक इंजीनियर
Median $104K

अनुसंधान इंजीनियर

डेटा वैज्ञानिक
Median $164K
लेखाकार
$72.6K
जैव चिकित्सा इंजीनियर
$107K
व्यवसाय विश्लेषक
$103K
कॉर्पोरेट विकास
$95.7K
डेटा विश्लेषक
$45.3K
डेटा विज्ञान प्रबंधक
$164K
इलेक्ट्रिकल इंजीनियर
$111K
वित्तीय विश्लेषक
$418K
हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर
$130K
सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विशेषज्ञ (आईटी)
$80.4K
सामग्री इंजीनियर
$139K
उत्पाद डिजाइनर
$34.4K
उत्पाद प्रबंधक
$279K
परियोजना प्रबंधक
$116K
बिक्री
$80.6K
समाधान वास्तुकार
$209K
तकनीकी कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक
$61.1K
अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Dow में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका वित्तीय विश्लेषक at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $417,900 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Dow में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $107,460 है।

