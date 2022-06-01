कंपनी निर्देशिका
Dollar Tree
यहां काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

Dollar Tree वेतन

Dollar Tree का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक लेखाकार के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $59,700 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक उत्पाद प्रबंधक के लिए $211,050 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Dollar Tree. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/17/2025

$160K

भुगतान पाएं, नहीं खेले जाएं

हमने हजारों ऑफर का मोलभाव किया है और नियमित रूप से $30K+ (कभी-कभी $300K+) वृद्धि प्राप्त करते हैं। अपना वेतन मोलभाव करवाएं या अपना रिज़्यूमे समीक्षा करवाएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रोजाना यह करने वाले भर्तीकर्ताओं द्वारा।

लेखाकार
$59.7K
ग्राहक सेवा
$66.1K
उत्पाद प्रबंधक
$211K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
भर्ती अधिकारी
$122K
समाधान वास्तुकार
$204K
उद्यम पूंजीपति
$71K
आपका शीर्षक गायब है?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पृष्ठ या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पृष्ठ अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Dollar Tree में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका उत्पाद प्रबंधक at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $211,050 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Dollar Tree में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $96,324 है।

विशेष नौकरियां

    Dollar Tree के लिए कोई विशेष नौकरी नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Amazon
  • Microsoft
  • Stripe
  • PayPal
  • DoorDash
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन