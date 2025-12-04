कंपनी निर्देशिका
Diversified Insurance
Diversified Insurance डेटा एनालिस्ट वेतन

Diversified Insurance में औसत डेटा एनालिस्ट कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $48.4K से $70.2K तक है। Diversified Insurance के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/4/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$54.9K - $63.7K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$48.4K$54.9K$63.7K$70.2K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Diversified Insurance?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Diversified Insurance in United States में डेटा एनालिस्ट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $70,210 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Diversified Insurance में डेटा एनालिस्ट भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $48,380 है।

अन्य संसाधन

