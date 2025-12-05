कंपनी निर्देशिका
Descartes Labs
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
    Levels FYI Logo
  • वेतन
  • प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर

  • सभी प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर वेतन

Descartes Labs प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर वेतन

Descartes Labs में औसत प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $148K से $211K तक है। Descartes Labs के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/5/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$169K - $198K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$148K$169K$198K$211K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

हमें केवल 2 और प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर सबमिशन में Descartes Labs की जरूरत है अनलॉक करने के लिए!

अपने दोस्तों और कम्युनिटी को आमंत्रित करें ताकि वे 60 सेकंड से भी कम समय में गुमनाम रूप से सैलरी जोड़ सकें। अधिक डेटा का मतलब है आपके जैसे जॉब सीकर्स और हमारी कम्युनिटी के लिए बेहतर इनसाइट्स!

💰 सभी देखें सैलरी

💪 योगदान करें आपकी सैलरी


योगदान दें
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Descartes Labs?

अपने इनबॉक्स में सत्यापित वेतन प्राप्त करें

सत्यापित की सदस्यता लें प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर ऑफर्स.आपको ईमेल द्वारा मुआवजे के विवरण का विश्लेषण मिलेगा। और जानें

यह साइट reCAPTCHA और गूगल द्वारा सुरक्षित है गोपनीयता नीति और सेवा की शर्तें लागू होती हैं।

सामान्य प्रश्न

Descartes Labs in United States में प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $210,600 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Descartes Labs में प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $147,600 है।

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    Descartes Labs के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Databricks
  • Facebook
  • SoFi
  • Pinterest
  • Google
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/descartes-labs/salaries/product-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.