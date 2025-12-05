कंपनी निर्देशिका
Deque Systems
Deque Systems सेल्स वेतन

Deque Systems में औसत सेल्स कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $158K से $220K तक है। Deque Systems के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/5/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$171K - $207K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$158K$171K$207K$220K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Deque Systems?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Deque Systems in United States में सेल्स के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $220,400 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Deque Systems में सेल्स भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $157,700 है।

