Deque Systems इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आई टी) वेतन

Deque Systems में औसत इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आई टी) कुल मुआवजा प्रति year $120K से $164K तक है। Deque Systems के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/5/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$130K - $154K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$120K$130K$154K$164K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Deque Systems?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Deque Systems में इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आई टी) के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $164,450 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Deque Systems में इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आई टी) भूमिका के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $120,120 है।

