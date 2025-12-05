कंपनी निर्देशिका
Depop
Depop डेटा साइंटिस्ट वेतन

Depop में औसत डेटा साइंटिस्ट कुल मुआवजा in United Kingdom प्रति year £93.4K से £127K तक है। Depop के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/5/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$135K - $163K
United Kingdom
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$126K$135K$163K$172K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Depop?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Depop in United Kingdom में डेटा साइंटिस्ट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज £127,486 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Depop में डेटा साइंटिस्ट भूमिका in United Kingdom के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा £93,416 है।

अन्य संसाधन

