Department of Homeland Security
Department of Homeland Security रिक्रूटर वेतन

Department of Homeland Security में औसत रिक्रूटर कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $34.9K से $48.7K तक है। Department of Homeland Security के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/5/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$37.8K - $45.8K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$34.9K$37.8K$45.8K$48.7K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Department of Homeland Security?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Department of Homeland Security in United States में रिक्रूटर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $48,720 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Department of Homeland Security में रिक्रूटर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $34,860 है।

