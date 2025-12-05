कंपनी निर्देशिका
Dentsu
Dentsu मैनेजमेंट कंसल्टेंट वेतन

Dentsu में औसत मैनेजमेंट कंसल्टेंट कुल मुआवजा in Singapore प्रति year SGD 124K से SGD 170K तक है। Dentsu के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/5/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$104K - $124K
Singapore
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$96.2K$104K$124K$132K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Dentsu?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Dentsu in Singapore में मैनेजमेंट कंसल्टेंट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज SGD 169,985 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Dentsu में मैनेजमेंट कंसल्टेंट भूमिका in Singapore के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा SGD 124,163 है।

अन्य संसाधन

