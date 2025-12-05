कंपनी निर्देशिका
Dentsu Aegis Network
Dentsu Aegis Network प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर वेतन

Dentsu Aegis Network में औसत प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $134K से $195K तक है। Dentsu Aegis Network के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/5/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$153K - $175K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$134K$153K$175K$195K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Dentsu Aegis Network?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Dentsu Aegis Network in United States में प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $194,700 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Dentsu Aegis Network में प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $133,650 है।

