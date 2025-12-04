कंपनी निर्देशिका
Denim Social सेल्स वेतन

Denim Social में औसत सेल्स कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $55.3K से $77.4K तक है। Denim Social के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/4/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$59.8K - $69.6K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$55.3K$59.8K$69.6K$77.4K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

सामान्य प्रश्न

Denim Social in United States में सेल्स के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $77,350 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Denim Social में सेल्स भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $55,250 है।

