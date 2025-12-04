कंपनी निर्देशिका
Democratic National Committee
  • वेतन
  • सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

  • सभी सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

Democratic National Committee सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

Democratic National Committee में मध्यक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर मुआवजा in United States पैकेज प्रति year कुल $100K है। Democratic National Committee के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/4/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
Democratic National Committee
Analytics Engineer
hidden
प्रति वर्ष कुल
$100K
स्तर
hidden
मूल वेतन
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$0
बोनस
$0
कंपनी में वर्ष
5-10 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
5-10 वर्ष
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Democratic National Committee?
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
इंटर्नशिप वेतन

सामान्य प्रश्न

Democratic National Committee in United States में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $165,000 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Democratic National Committee में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $100,000 है।

