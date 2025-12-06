कंपनी निर्देशिका
Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies लीगल वेतन

Dell Technologies में लीगल मुआवजा in United States L8 के लिए प्रति year $170K है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in United States पैकेज कुल $103K है। Dell Technologies के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/6/2025

औसत वेतन के आधार पर स्तर
मुआवजा जोड़ेंस्तरों की तुलना करें
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L8
$170K
$152K
$0
$18.8K
देखें 3 अधिक स्तर
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
वेस्टिंग अनुसूची

33.3%

वर्ष 1

33.3%

वर्ष 2

33.3%

वर्ष 3

स्टॉक प्रकार
RSU

Dell Technologies में, RSUs 3-वर्षीय वेस्टिंग अनुसूची के अधीन हैं:

  • 33.3% में वेस्ट होता है 1st-वर्ष (33.30% वार्षिक)

  • 33.3% में वेस्ट होता है 2nd-वर्ष (33.30% वार्षिक)

  • 33.3% में वेस्ट होता है 3rd-वर्ष (33.30% वार्षिक)



सामान्य प्रश्न

Dell Technologies in United States में लीगल के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $238,000 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Dell Technologies में लीगल भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $102,600 है।

