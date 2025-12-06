Dell Technologies कस्टमर सर्विस वेतन

Dell Technologies में कस्टमर सर्विस मुआवजा in United States L8 के लिए प्रति year $132K से L9 के लिए प्रति year $160K तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in United States पैकेज कुल $148K है। Dell Technologies के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/6/2025
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L8
$132K
$128K
$0
$4.7K
कंपनी
लेवल नाम
अनुभव के वर्ष
कुल मुआवजा
33.3%
वर्ष 1
33.3%
वर्ष 2
33.3%
वर्ष 3
Dell Technologies में, RSUs 3-वर्षीय वेस्टिंग अनुसूची के अधीन हैं:
33.3% में वेस्ट होता है 1st-वर्ष (33.30% वार्षिक)
33.3% में वेस्ट होता है 2nd-वर्ष (33.30% वार्षिक)
33.3% में वेस्ट होता है 3rd-वर्ष (33.30% वार्षिक)
