Delaware State Jobs एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट वेतन

Delaware State Jobs में औसत एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $26.2K से $38.1K तक है। Delaware State Jobs के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/6/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$29.8K - $34.6K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$26.2K$29.8K$34.6K$38.1K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Delaware State Jobs?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Delaware State Jobs in United States में एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $38,080 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Delaware State Jobs में एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $26,240 है।

