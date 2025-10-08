CVS Health यूएक्स डिजाइनर वेतन

CVS Health में यूएक्स डिजाइनर मुआवजा in United States Product Designer के लिए प्रति year $120K से Senior Product Designer II के लिए प्रति year $140K तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in United States पैकेज कुल $145K है। CVS Health के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 10/8/2025
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक ()
बोनस
Product Designer
$120K
$120K
$0
$0
Senior Product Designer I
$139K
$133K
$0
$6.3K
Senior Product Designer II
$140K
$127K
$0
$13.8K
Lead Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
कंपनी
लेवल नाम
अनुभव के वर्ष
कुल मुआवजा
|कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
