CVS Health यूएक्स डिजाइनर वेतन

CVS Health में यूएक्स डिजाइनर मुआवजा in United States Product Designer के लिए प्रति year $120K से Senior Product Designer II के लिए प्रति year $140K तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in United States पैकेज कुल $145K है। CVS Health के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 10/8/2025

औसत स्तर
मुआवजा जोड़ेंस्तरों की तुलना करें
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक ()
बोनस
Product Designer
$120K
$120K
$0
$0
Senior Product Designer I
$139K
$133K
$0
$6.3K
Senior Product Designer II
$140K
$127K
$0
$13.8K
Lead Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं CVS Health?

सामान्य प्रश्न

CVS Health in United States में यूएक्स डिजाइनर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $169,760 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
CVS Health में यूएक्स डिजाइनर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $132,375 है।

