कंपनी निर्देशिका
CVS Health
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
    Levels FYI Logo
  • वेतन
  • डेटा साइंटिस्ट

  • Health Informatics

  • New York City Area

CVS Health Health Informatics वेतन New York City Area में

CVS Health में Health Informatics मुआवजा in New York City Area Data Scientist के लिए प्रति year $141K से Lead Director के लिए प्रति year $282K तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in New York City Area पैकेज कुल $165K है। CVS Health के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 10/8/2025

औसत स्तर
मुआवजा जोड़ेंस्तरों की तुलना करें
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक ()
बोनस
Data Scientist
$141K
$130K
$0
$11.3K
Senior Data Scientist I
$181K
$169K
$0
$11.8K
Senior Data Scientist II
$165K
$158K
$0
$7.5K
Lead Data Scientist
$210K
$186K
$4.4K
$18.8K
देखें 2 अधिक स्तर
मुआवजा जोड़ेंस्तरों की तुलना करें

$160K

वेतन पाएं, धोखा नहीं

हमने हजारों ऑफर्स पर बातचीत की है और नियमित रूप से $30K+ (कभी-कभी $300K+) की वृद्धि हासिल करते हैं। अपने वेतन पर बातचीत कराएं या अपना रिज्यूमे समीक्षा कराएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रिक्रूटर्स जो इसे प्रतिदिन करते हैं।

नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
जोड़ेंकंपेंसेशन जोड़ेंवेतन जोड़ें

कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
डेटा एक्सपोर्ट करेंखुली नौकरियां देखें

योगदान दें
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं CVS Health?

अपने इनबॉक्स में सत्यापित वेतन प्राप्त करें

सत्यापित की सदस्यता लें डेटा साइंटिस्ट ऑफर्स.आपको ईमेल द्वारा मुआवजे के विवरण का विश्लेषण मिलेगा। और जानें

यह साइट reCAPTCHA और गूगल द्वारा सुरक्षित है गोपनीयता नीति और सेवा की शर्तें लागू होती हैं।

सामान्य प्रश्न

CVS Health in New York City Area में Health Informatics के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $282,000 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
CVS Health में Health Informatics भूमिका in New York City Area के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $172,500 है।

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    CVS Health के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Optum
  • Humana
  • Cigna
  • Aetna
  • Amwell
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन