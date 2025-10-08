कंपनी निर्देशिका
CVS Health Health Informatics वेतन Greater Chicago Area में

CVS Health में Health Informatics मुआवजा in Greater Chicago Area Data Scientist के लिए प्रति year $127K से Senior Data Scientist I के लिए प्रति year $153K तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in Greater Chicago Area पैकेज कुल $138K है। CVS Health के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 10/8/2025

औसत स्तर
मुआवजा जोड़ेंस्तरों की तुलना करें
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक ()
बोनस
Data Scientist
$127K
$122K
$0
$4.7K
Senior Data Scientist I
$153K
$137K
$0
$16.7K
Senior Data Scientist II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
सामान्य प्रश्न

CVS Health in Greater Chicago Area में Health Informatics के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $180,000 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
CVS Health में Health Informatics भूमिका in Greater Chicago Area के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $144,000 है।

