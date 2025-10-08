CVS Health Health Informatics वेतन Greater Chicago Area में

CVS Health में Health Informatics मुआवजा in Greater Chicago Area Data Scientist के लिए प्रति year $127K से Senior Data Scientist I के लिए प्रति year $153K तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in Greater Chicago Area पैकेज कुल $138K है। CVS Health के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 10/8/2025
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक ()
बोनस
Data Scientist
$127K
$122K
$0
$4.7K
Senior Data Scientist I
$153K
$137K
$0
$16.7K
Senior Data Scientist II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
कंपनी
लेवल नाम
अनुभव के वर्ष
कुल मुआवजा
