CVS Health Health Informatics वेतन Greater Boston Area में

CVS Health में Health Informatics मुआवजा in Greater Boston Area Data Scientist के लिए प्रति year $134K से Lead Data Scientist के लिए प्रति year $217K तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in Greater Boston Area पैकेज कुल $202K है। CVS Health के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 10/8/2025

स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक ()
बोनस
Data Scientist
$134K
$126K
$0
$8K
Senior Data Scientist I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Data Scientist II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Data Scientist
$217K
$188K
$12.5K
$16.5K
सामान्य प्रश्न

CVS Health in Greater Boston Area में Health Informatics के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $289,000 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
CVS Health में Health Informatics भूमिका in Greater Boston Area के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $185,000 है।

