CVS Health Health Informatics वेतन Greater Boston Area में

CVS Health में Health Informatics मुआवजा in Greater Boston Area Data Scientist के लिए प्रति year $134K से Lead Data Scientist के लिए प्रति year $217K तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in Greater Boston Area पैकेज कुल $202K है। CVS Health के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 10/8/2025
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक ()
बोनस
Data Scientist
$134K
$126K
$0
$8K
Senior Data Scientist I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Data Scientist II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Data Scientist
$217K
$188K
$12.5K
$16.5K
कंपनी
लेवल नाम
अनुभव के वर्ष
कुल मुआवजा
|कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
