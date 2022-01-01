कंपनी निर्देशिका
Cushman & Wakefield
यहां काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

Cushman & Wakefield वेतन

Cushman & Wakefield का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक व्यवसाय विकास के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $16,850 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक बिक्री के लिए $278,600 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Cushman & Wakefield. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/24/2025

$160K

भुगतान पाएं, नहीं खेले जाएं

हमने हजारों ऑफर का मोलभाव किया है और नियमित रूप से $30K+ (कभी-कभी $300K+) वृद्धि प्राप्त करते हैं। अपना वेतन मोलभाव करवाएं या अपना रिज़्यूमे समीक्षा करवाएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रोजाना यह करने वाले भर्तीकर्ताओं द्वारा।

लेखाकार
Median $60K
वित्तीय विश्लेषक
Median $87.2K
परियोजना प्रबंधक
Median $80K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
व्यवसाय विश्लेषक
$27.5K
व्यवसाय विकास
$16.8K
डेटा विश्लेषक
$75.2K
डेटा वैज्ञानिक
$118K
कानूनी
$239K
विपणन
$92K
एमईपी इंजीनियर
$128K
संपत्ति प्रबंधक
$122K
बिक्री
$279K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$186K
तकनीकी कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक
$143K
आपका शीर्षक गायब है?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पृष्ठ या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पृष्ठ अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Cushman & Wakefield में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका बिक्री at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $278,600 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Cushman & Wakefield में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $104,819 है।

विशेष नौकरियां

    Cushman & Wakefield के लिए कोई विशेष नौकरी नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • JLL
  • Altisource
  • Citi
  • Navient
  • Robert Half
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन