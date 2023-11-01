कंपनी निर्देशिका
Crimson Education वेतन

Crimson Education का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक परियोजना प्रबंधक के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $49,750 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक निवेश बैंकर के लिए $298,500 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Crimson Education. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/24/2025

$160K

व्यवसाय विश्लेषक
$54.8K
व्यवसाय विकास
$65.7K
निवेश बैंकर
$299K

प्रबंधन परामर्शदाता
$66.7K
परियोजना प्रबंधक
$49.8K
तकनीकी लेखक
$73.2K
अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Crimson Education में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका निवेश बैंकर at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $298,500 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Crimson Education में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $66,168 है।

