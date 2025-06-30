कंपनी निर्देशिका
Creditas
यहां काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

Creditas वेतन

Creditas का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक तकनीकी कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $42,915 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक उत्पाद प्रबंधक के लिए $114,447 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Creditas. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/24/2025

$160K

भुगतान पाएं, नहीं खेले जाएं

हमने हजारों ऑफर का मोलभाव किया है और नियमित रूप से $30K+ (कभी-कभी $300K+) वृद्धि प्राप्त करते हैं। अपना वेतन मोलभाव करवाएं या अपना रिज़्यूमे समीक्षा करवाएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रोजाना यह करने वाले भर्तीकर्ताओं द्वारा।

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $47.5K

बैकएंड सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

उत्पाद प्रबंधक
$114K
तकनीकी कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक
$42.9K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
आपका शीर्षक गायब है?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पृष्ठ या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पृष्ठ अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Creditas es उत्पाद प्रबंधक at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $114,447. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación de acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Creditas es $47,491.

विशेष नौकरियां

    Creditas के लिए कोई विशेष नौकरी नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • DoorDash
  • Flipkart
  • Square
  • Lyft
  • Pinterest
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन