Common Room कस्टमर सक्सेस वेतन

Common Room में औसत कस्टमर सक्सेस कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $122K से $177K तक है। Common Room के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/4/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$140K - $159K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$122K$140K$159K$177K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

सामान्य प्रश्न

Common Room in United States में कस्टमर सक्सेस के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $177,000 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Common Room में कस्टमर सक्सेस भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $121,500 है।

