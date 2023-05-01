कंपनी निर्देशिका
CloudSphere
मुख्य अंतर्दृष्टि
    CloudSphere offers a Cyber Asset Management solution that combines budgetary and migration assessments into a single step, saving time and money. The solution automates continuous discovery and business service grouping, including scanning for an accurate view of the IT estate. CloudSphere provides actionable insights through intelligent interactive dashboards for optimization, compliance, and security. The solution helps accelerate cloud transformations, optimize cloud operations, and reduce migration risk. The unique solution provides all the necessary information for successful migrations through continuously updated dashboards.

    2020
    स्थापना वर्ष
    126
    कर्मचारियों की संख्या
    $10M-$50M
    अनुमानित राजस्व
    मुख्यालय

