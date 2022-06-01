कंपनी निर्देशिका
Clear Capital
Clear Capital वेतन

Clear Capital का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक ग्राहक सेवा के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $44,880 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए $150,000 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Clear Capital. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/24/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $150K
व्यवसाय विश्लेषक
$64.3K
ग्राहक सेवा
$44.9K

उत्पाद प्रबंधक
$141K
तकनीकी कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक
$137K
अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Clear Capital में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $150,000 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Clear Capital में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $136,554 है।

