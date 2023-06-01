कंपनी निर्देशिका
Clarity Software Solutions
Clarity Software Solutions वेतन

Clarity Software Solutions का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर प्रोग्राम मैनेजर के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $63,700 से उच्च स्तर पर सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए $140,700 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Clarity Software Solutions. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/4/2025

प्रोग्राम मैनेजर
$63.7K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$141K
सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट
$137K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
Clarity Software Solutions में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $140,700 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Clarity Software Solutions में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $137,200 है।

