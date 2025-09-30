कंपनी निर्देशिका
Citadel
  वेतन
  Information Technologist (IT)

  सभी Information Technologist (IT) वेतन

  New York City Area

Citadel Information Technologist (IT) वेतन New York City Area में

Citadel में मध्यक Information Technologist (IT) मुआवजा in New York City Area पैकेज प्रति year कुल $395K है। Citadel के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 9/30/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
Citadel
Information Technologist (IT)
New York, NY
प्रति वर्ष कुल
$395K
स्तर
hidden
मूल वेतन
$245K
Stock (/yr)
$0
बोनस
$150K
कंपनी में वर्ष
5-10 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
11+ वर्ष
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Citadel?

$160K

नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपेंसेशन जोड़ें

कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
सामान्य प्रश्न

The highest paying salary package reported for a jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) at Citadel in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $425,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Citadel for the jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) role in New York City Area is $390,000.

अन्य संसाधन