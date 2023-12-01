कंपनी निर्देशिका
Circle Logistics
Circle Logistics वेतन

Circle Logistics का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर कस्टमर सर्विस ऑपरेशन्स के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $22,425 से उच्च स्तर पर टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर के लिए $85,425 तक है।

$160K

कस्टमर सर्विस ऑपरेशन्स
$22.4K
डेटा एनालिस्ट
$50.3K
डेटा साइंटिस्ट
$50.3K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$70.4K
टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर
$85.4K
सामान्य प्रश्न

Circle Logistics में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $85,425 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Circle Logistics में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $50,250 है।

