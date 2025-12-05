कंपनी निर्देशिका
CI Global Asset Management
CI Global Asset Management फाइनेंशियल एनालिस्ट वेतन

CI Global Asset Management में औसत फाइनेंशियल एनालिस्ट कुल मुआवजा in Canada प्रति year CA$64.5K से CA$88K तक है। CI Global Asset Management के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/5/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$50K - $60.4K
Canada
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$46.7K$50K$60.4K$63.7K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं CI Global Asset Management?

सामान्य प्रश्न

CI Global Asset Management in Canada में फाइनेंशियल एनालिस्ट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज CA$88,010 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
CI Global Asset Management में फाइनेंशियल एनालिस्ट भूमिका in Canada के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा CA$64,490 है।

अन्य संसाधन

